Open Menu

CM Bugti Congratulates Badminton Player Sarwat Fatima For Winning Silver Medal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 09:50 PM

CM Bugti congratulates badminton player Sarwat Fatima for winning silver medal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, congratulated badminton player Sarwat Fatima from Balochistan for winning a silver medal for Pakistan in the South Asian Regional Badminton Championship.

The CM said that Sarwat Fatima has not only brought glory to Balochistan but also to the whole of Pakistan.

He termed this success as proof of the hard work, passion and talent of the youth of Balochistan. Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that the achievements of the players of the province in the field of sports are a beacon for the younger generation.

The CM Balochistan said that the provincial government is taking practical steps to promote sports and encourage players and all possible support would be provided to talented players like Sarwat Fatima.

It should be noted that Sarwat Fatima has previously met CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, during which the Chief Minister encouraged her and expressed his expectation of excellent performance in the future.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

6 hours ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

8 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

9 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

11 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

22 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan