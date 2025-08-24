CM Bugti Congratulates Badminton Player Sarwat Fatima For Winning Silver Medal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 09:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, congratulated badminton player Sarwat Fatima from Balochistan for winning a silver medal for Pakistan in the South Asian Regional Badminton Championship.
The CM said that Sarwat Fatima has not only brought glory to Balochistan but also to the whole of Pakistan.
He termed this success as proof of the hard work, passion and talent of the youth of Balochistan. Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that the achievements of the players of the province in the field of sports are a beacon for the younger generation.
The CM Balochistan said that the provincial government is taking practical steps to promote sports and encourage players and all possible support would be provided to talented players like Sarwat Fatima.
It should be noted that Sarwat Fatima has previously met CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, during which the Chief Minister encouraged her and expressed his expectation of excellent performance in the future.
