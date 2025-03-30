CM Bugti Congratulates Nation On Occasion Of Eid-ul Fitr
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 09:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday congratulated the nation on the occasion of celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his message, the chief minister said Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival of happiness, tolerance and brotherhood, which teaches us patience, sacrifice and sharing in the happiness of others.
He said after the mercy and blessings of Allah Almighty in Ramadan, Eid reminds us of these high values, on which the Islamic society is based. He urged the people to include the deserving people in their happiness on this occasion and promote the atmosphere of brotherhood.
While praying for the prosperity, development and peace of the people of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the government was striving for the welfare of the people in the province and taking all possible measures.
He also paid tribute to the security forces, doctors, journalists and other departments who are rendering their services during Eid.
The Chief Minister Balochistan hoped that this Eid would bring a message of happiness and love to all and bring us all closer to each other.
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Rizvi reviews security at F-10 Markaz, engages with business community5 minutes ago
-
Eid prayer timings announced in Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti congratulates nation on occasion of Eid-ul Fitr6 minutes ago
-
New water supply schedule for Eid days16 minutes ago
-
CPO orders strict action against law violators on Eid26 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi chairs zoom meeting with SHOs on Eid security26 minutes ago
-
HR Ministr extends heartfelt greetings on this Eid46 minutes ago
-
Man accused for killing brother in law arrested46 minutes ago
-
Transport Department launches grand operation against overcharging56 minutes ago
-
President urges to remember, support weaker segments on Eid-ul-Fitr56 minutes ago
-
PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to King of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets President of Turkiye on Eid ul Fitr1 hour ago