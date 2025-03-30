Open Menu

CM Bugti Congratulates Nation On Occasion Of Eid-ul Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 09:00 PM

CM Bugti congratulates nation on occasion of Eid-ul Fitr

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday congratulated the nation on the occasion of celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the chief minister said Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival of happiness, tolerance and brotherhood, which teaches us patience, sacrifice and sharing in the happiness of others.

He said after the mercy and blessings of Allah Almighty in Ramadan, Eid reminds us of these high values, on which the Islamic society is based. He urged the people to include the deserving people in their happiness on this occasion and promote the atmosphere of brotherhood.

While praying for the prosperity, development and peace of the people of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the government was striving for the welfare of the people in the province and taking all possible measures.

He also paid tribute to the security forces, doctors, journalists and other departments who are rendering their services during Eid.

The Chief Minister Balochistan hoped that this Eid would bring a message of happiness and love to all and bring us all closer to each other.

