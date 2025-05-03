CM Bugti Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of Pakistan News Editors
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 10:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday congratulated the newly elected President of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Deputy Secretary General Tanveer Shaukat and other office bearers.
In his a message, the Chief Minister expressed the hope that the newly elected President and Cabinet would work tirelessly for the welfare and freedom of the journalists.
He said that they would play their role more effectively in solving the problems of journalists and promoting responsible journalism in the country.
He said that journalists have always rendered valuable services for the promotion of democratic traditions and democratic values in the society and journalist organizations have always guided the country and society in the right direction through their pen and voice.
He expressed his best wishes for the newly elected President and Cabinet.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to end unemployment in better sense: Umrani4 minutes ago
-
Indian Propaganda; Pak arranges media visit to AJK4 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti congratulates newly elected body of Pakistan News Editors4 minutes ago
-
Rain, blustery winds sweep through Hyderabad34 minutes ago
-
India using Pahalgam incident to distract from internal issues: Musadik Malik44 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's constitution guarantees freedom of expression; says Shazia Rizwan44 minutes ago
-
World Press Freedom Day: NCHR, MMfD announce UNESCO fellowship on Digital Rights44 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar, DG ISPR to convene national security briefing for all political parties on Sunday54 minutes ago
-
AJK President for merit-based appointments through AJK PSC54 minutes ago
-
CPO hosts ceremony to honor promoted officers1 hour ago
-
Railways to hand over station cleanliness to waste management companies1 hour ago
-
Farmer shot dead, two injured by armed outlaws1 hour ago