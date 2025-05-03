Open Menu

CM Bugti Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of Pakistan News Editors

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday congratulated the newly elected President of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Deputy Secretary General Tanveer Shaukat and other office bearers.

In his a message, the Chief Minister expressed the hope that the newly elected President and Cabinet would work tirelessly for the welfare and freedom of the journalists.

He said that they would play their role more effectively in solving the problems of journalists and promoting responsible journalism in the country.

He said that journalists have always rendered valuable services for the promotion of democratic traditions and democratic values in the society and journalist organizations have always guided the country and society in the right direction through their pen and voice.

He expressed his best wishes for the newly elected President and Cabinet.

