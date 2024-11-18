CM Bugti congratulates Sardar Kohyar Domki on success in by-election of PB-8 Sibi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday congratulated Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki, the nominated candidate of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) from PB-8 Sibi on his success in the by-election

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday congratulated Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki, the nominated candidate of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) from PB-8 Sibi on his success in the by-election.

He said that the success of the PPP candidate is the result of the Balochistan-friendly policies of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In his congratulatory message issued here, the Chief Minister said that the success of Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki, the nominated candidate of the PPP in the by-election of Sibi PB-8 is an expression of the people's confidence.

He said that Pakistan People's Party would fulfill the promises made to the people and solve the problems faced by the people of Balochistan, and the PPP party could play its role as before.

The CM hoped that Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki is a dynamic youth leader who would play an active role in solving the problems of the people and continuing the mission of his father late Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Khan Domki.