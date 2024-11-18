Open Menu

CM Bugti Congratulates Sardar Kohyar Domki On Success In By-election Of PB-8 Sibi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM

CM Bugti congratulates Sardar Kohyar Domki on success in by-election of PB-8 Sibi

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday congratulated Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki, the nominated candidate of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) from PB-8 Sibi on his success in the by-election

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday congratulated Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki, the nominated candidate of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) from PB-8 Sibi on his success in the by-election.

He said that the success of the PPP candidate is the result of the Balochistan-friendly policies of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In his congratulatory message issued here, the Chief Minister said that the success of Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki, the nominated candidate of the PPP in the by-election of Sibi PB-8 is an expression of the people's confidence.

He said that Pakistan People's Party would fulfill the promises made to the people and solve the problems faced by the people of Balochistan, and the PPP party could play its role as before.

The CM hoped that Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki is a dynamic youth leader who would play an active role in solving the problems of the people and continuing the mission of his father late Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Khan Domki.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister Sibi From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PB-8

Recent Stories

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

4 minutes ago
 Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in ..

Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock

4 minutes ago
 2 brothers killed in Jamrud

2 brothers killed in Jamrud

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet di ..

Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption

12 minutes ago
 SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in ..

SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers

8 minutes ago
 APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere fo ..

APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir

8 minutes ago
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issu ..

Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta

8 minutes ago
 Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protec ..

Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illega ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering

5 minutes ago
 Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger a ..

Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance

5 minutes ago
 17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on ..

17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 5

16 minutes ago
 Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan