CM Bugti declares zero tolerance for terrorism

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday affirmed his government’s determination to bring terrorists to justice, emphasizing that they do not deserve any leniency and that every possible measure would be taken to establish peace in Balochistan.

In his condolence statement, he said that terrorists involved in these inhuman and cowardly acts would be dealt with iron hand and without exception.

The chief minister condemned the explosion at the Quetta railway station, describing it as part of a broader pattern of targeting innocent people, including labourers, children, and women.

Sarfraz Bugti stated that terrorists who target innocent civilians will be eradicated, as operations against them continue across the province.

He added that the law enforcement agencies have already tracked down those responsible for several terrorist attacks and will also bring the perpetrators of this railway station incident to justice.

The chief minister stated that in their pursuit of terrorists, they would decisively eliminate them and ensure the full authority of the government.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and wished a swift recovery to the injured. The chief minister also instructed for providing the best possible medical treatment to all the injured.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the Quetta Railway station blast and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and solidarity with the injured.

He and Chief Minister Bugti agreed to take joint actions against terrorist activities and immediate effective measures to curb anti-state elements in Balochistan.

They reaffirmed their commitment to foiling terrorists' nefarious plans. Mohsin Naqvi assured that the federal government would fully support the Balochistan government in establishing peace in the province.