CM Bugti directs for using of air services to shift serious injured of blast to Karachi

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday ordered the use of air services and said that the seriously injured in the Shahwani Stadium tragedy should be transferred to Karachi on the recommendation of doctors so that they could get timely and quality medical facilities.

He said that the Balochistan government stands with the affected families in this difficult time and all resources are being provided for the treatment of the injured.

The CM directed the concerned authorities to make emergency arrangements in all hospitals more effective and leave no stone unturned in providing the best medical facilities to the injured immediately.

He said that the government's top priority is to save human lives and provide immediate relief to the injured, negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

Sarfraz Bugti clarified that all the resources of the government are dedicated to saving the lives of the injured and all possible support would be provided to the affected families.