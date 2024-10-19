Open Menu

CM Bugti Directs PPL, Provincial Authorities To Finalize Sui Extension Agreement

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Saturday, called for identifying new exploration blocks for oil, gas, and minerals, assuring full cooperation from the provincial government with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL).

CM Sarfaraz Bugti also directed both PPL and provincial authorities to finalize the extension of the Sui agreement through mutual understanding.

He issued directives during a meeting with PPL CEO and Managing Director, Imran Abbasi, who called on him here at CM Secretariat Quetta to discuss the exploration of new oil and gas reserves and the efficient utilization of natural resources in the province.

Talking to the PPL chief, the CM stressed for resolution of pending issues through collaborative efforts and the formulation of an acceptable framework to address bilateral concerns, with a priority on public welfare.

He stressed the need to ensure the effective use of PPL's social welfare funds and instructed the company to develop a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) plan, particularly focusing on the welfare of Sui and surrounding areas.

"The resolution of public issues in Sui and Dera Bugti is a shared responsibility of the provincial government and PPL," the chief minister noted. He highlighted the importance of launching practical welfare initiatives under CSR, aimed at directly benefiting the underprivileged.

He also called for prioritizing gas supply to two colonies in Sui and ensuring education, healthcare, and basic services are central to future welfare projects.

CM Bugti underscored that public trust in national companies could only be restored by addressing local grievances.

The next meeting to assess progress on various PPL-related issues would be held in Sui, where long-standing matters—such as those faced by engineers, guards, and line walkers—would be reviewed for sustainable solutions, he stressed.

"Being a national institution, PPL will receive all possible support from the provincial government," CM Bugti maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan