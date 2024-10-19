CM Bugti Directs PPL, Provincial Authorities To Finalize Sui Extension Agreement
Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Saturday, called for identifying new exploration blocks for oil, gas, and minerals, assuring full cooperation from the provincial government with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL).
CM Sarfaraz Bugti also directed both PPL and provincial authorities to finalize the extension of the Sui agreement through mutual understanding.
He issued directives during a meeting with PPL CEO and Managing Director, Imran Abbasi, who called on him here at CM Secretariat Quetta to discuss the exploration of new oil and gas reserves and the efficient utilization of natural resources in the province.
Talking to the PPL chief, the CM stressed for resolution of pending issues through collaborative efforts and the formulation of an acceptable framework to address bilateral concerns, with a priority on public welfare.
He stressed the need to ensure the effective use of PPL's social welfare funds and instructed the company to develop a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) plan, particularly focusing on the welfare of Sui and surrounding areas.
"The resolution of public issues in Sui and Dera Bugti is a shared responsibility of the provincial government and PPL," the chief minister noted. He highlighted the importance of launching practical welfare initiatives under CSR, aimed at directly benefiting the underprivileged.
He also called for prioritizing gas supply to two colonies in Sui and ensuring education, healthcare, and basic services are central to future welfare projects.
CM Bugti underscored that public trust in national companies could only be restored by addressing local grievances.
The next meeting to assess progress on various PPL-related issues would be held in Sui, where long-standing matters—such as those faced by engineers, guards, and line walkers—would be reviewed for sustainable solutions, he stressed.
"Being a national institution, PPL will receive all possible support from the provincial government," CM Bugti maintained.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM announces Rs 0.3 mln for LEAs for successful operation against Khawarij2 minutes ago
-
IGP Motorway opens new facilities at Training College12 minutes ago
-
Integrated efforts urged to combat poverty, climate change nexus22 minutes ago
-
Govt, IFAD, WFP, FAO committed to enhance food security, nutrition for underserved communities22 minutes ago
-
PTV ensured seamless coverage of SCO summit through cutting edge technology32 minutes ago
-
Abid lauds NAVTTC’s newly designed mountaineering, snow guiding courses32 minutes ago
-
Ayaz calls for coordinated efforts to combat breast cancer32 minutes ago
-
Govt, IFAD, WFP, FAO committed to enhance food security, nutrition for underserved communities32 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of murders in Lee Market32 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalised for LG by-polls in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerges as leading Global Tech Hub at GITEX: Shaza Fatima32 minutes ago
-
Musical bands shined in KP despite social media addiction42 minutes ago