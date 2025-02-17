Open Menu

CM Bugti Directs QESCO’s CEO To Improve Electricity Transmission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:06 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday directed the CEO of QESCO to find a permanent solution to the electricity problems being faced by the people of the province and take concrete steps to improve electricity transmission

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday directed the CEO of QESCO to find a permanent solution to the electricity problems being faced by the people of the province and take concrete steps to improve electricity transmission.

He said that adopting alternative sources of energy in the agricultural sector is the need of the hour so that the difficulties being faced by farmers are reduced and agricultural production increases.

He expressed these views while talking to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Syed Yousuf Shah called on him here.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer QESCO Syed Yousuf Shah gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister Balochistan on the challenges faced in the electricity transmission system and the steps being taken to solve them.

The Chief Minister said that before the arrival of summer, electricity shortages and problems in hot areas should be adequately addressed so that the people would not have to face any problems.

He also directed the QESCO administration to formulate a comprehensive and clear strategy to relieve the people from electricity-related problems and implement it quickly.

He said that the proposal of the members of the provincial assembly, the pace of work on the proposed electricity schemes should be accelerated so that the people could get their benefits as soon as possible.

He emphasized that uninterrupted power supply should be ensured in the areas where the people are paying electricity bills so that the consumers would not face any kind of problem.

The Chief Minister directed continuous monitoring of the progress made on electricity transmission and solar energy projects and said that urgent steps should be taken to improve power supply in remote areas.

He said that the Balochistan government is taking all possible steps to reduce the problems of the people and practical steps are also being taken to promote alternative sources of energy.

The Chief Executive Officer of QESCO informed the Chief Minister of Balochistan that work is underway on various projects to address the problems of power transmission in remote areas of the province and steps are also being taken to promote alternative sources of solar energy.

The CEO of QESCO informed about the project to convert agricultural tube wells to solar energy and said that this project would bring significant improvement in the agricultural sector and farmers will get relief from electricity problems.

He also assured the Chief Minister that QESCO is using all its capabilities to provide better facilities to the people and practical steps are being taken to resolve the electricity problems.

