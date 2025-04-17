CM Bugti directs to complete Pri-Koh water supply schemes till June

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday expressed his concern on the slow pace of the Dera Bugti's Pir-Koh water supply scheme and directed that this project would be completed by June this year at all costs

He gave this directive while chairing a high-level meeting on the projects related to drinking water supply and irrigation in Pir-Koh Dera Bugti here.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the projects in detail. Secretary PHE Department Imran Khan Gichki briefed the meeting on various aspects of the project.

The meeting approved the SNE of the PHE Department to make the project active and feasible.Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also approved four water bowsers to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water to the people of remote areas of Pir-Koh in the intense heat.

The Chief Minister directed that all projects related to drinking water in Pir-Koh, Sui, Phala and Dera Bugti to be completed as soon as possible so that clean water could be provided to the people.

He said that no delay would be tolerated in providing clean drinking water to the people of Pir-Koh saying that all obstacles in the way of the project should be removed and the water supply to be maintained.

The CM also directed the Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti to take strict action against the elements damaging the hyphens so that the project is not disrupted further.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon and other senior officials.