CM Bugti Directs To Complete Public Welfare Projects Soon
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday directed the concerned authorities to complete public welfare projects as soon as possible and to take people needs into account in budget preparation
He gave this directive while talking to various provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries and members of assembly held in separate meetings.
Discussions were held on the political situation of the province, development projects, budget preparation and government reforms during the meeting.
Those who met included Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Provincial Minister for Development and Planning Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Provincial education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Parliamentary Secretaries Abdul Samad Gorgage, Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Mir Abdul Majeed Badeni, Mir Liaquat Ali Lehri, Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Sanjay Kumar,ANP Parliamentary Leader Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, Balochistan Awami Party Member of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Prince Agha Umar Khan Ahmedzai were present.
During the meetings, ongoing development projects in Balochistan, new infrastructure projects and proposed reforms for public welfare were discussed.
On this occasion, Balochistan CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti clarified that the government is taking all possible steps to resolve public problems and ensure timely completion of development projects.
He expressed his determination that all resources would be utilized for sustainable development and prosperity in Balochistan so that basic facilities could be provided to the people and the overall development of the province can be ensured.
