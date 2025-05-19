CM Bugti directs to ensure transparency in public welfare projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday directed all departments to ensure seriousness, speed and transparency in public welfare projects so that Quetta could be made a modern, clean and organized city.

He gave this directive while chairing a high-level meeting on the progress of the Quetta Development Project (QDP) at the Chief Minister's Secretariat and made several important decision for development of the city.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat, Project Director Rafiq Baloch, Secretary Transport Hayat Khan, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Khan Badini, CEO PPP Dr. Faisal Khan, Development Specialist Muhammad Faiz Kakar and other concerned officials.

The meeting decided to take several revolutionary steps for traffic management in the provincial capital Quetta.

The Chief Minister approved declaring the central city as "downtown" where a limited number of modern and environment-friendly electric cars would be introduced in place of rickshaws, these would also include special "pink cars" for women.

The CM expressed strong anger over the violation of the Wall Chalking Act in the meeting and directed political parties and advertising companies to issue legal notices.

He also clarified that if any political organization, including the ruling parties, is found guilty of violation, indiscriminate action would be taken against it.

He directed that all Penaflex and other promotional materials should be removed immediately after rallies and political activities.

The Chief Minister directed that inactive government schools be made active under the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund for progress in the education sector.

The Forest Department was also ordered to prepare a comprehensive plan to promote tree plantation by the CM in the meeting.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed his resentment at the Secretary Local Government over the delay in the summary for the reorganization of the Quetta Municipality and sought a response for the slowness.

He clarified that any delay or obstruction in public interest projects is unacceptable.

While briefing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat said that in the last one week, as part of the ongoing campaign against professional beggars in the city, more than 1,500 beggars were detained and shifted to rehabilitation centers.

He said that Cattle like cows and bulls are causing traffic disruption and public problems on the city's highways, taking action on this issue, the Metropolitan Corporation has caught seven bulls in the last seven days and handed them over to welfare institutions.

CM has issued instructions to regulate traffic in Alamo Chowk and to complete underground parking and a public park on the upper level on the reclaimed land of Mutton Market at the earliest.