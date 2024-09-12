Open Menu

CM Bugti Directs To Implement Demands Of Artist Naseer Ahmed Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:54 PM

CM Bugti directs to implement demands of artist Naseer Ahmed soon

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has issued orders for immediate implementation of the artist Naseer Ahmed’s demands who was selling his children as a protest here on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has issued orders for immediate implementation of the artist Naseer Ahmed’s demands who was selling his children as a protest here on Thursday.

He issued these directives while meeting with artist Naseer Ahmed, who was protesting along with his children outside of the provincial assembly.

Arriving outside the Balochistan Assembly, the chief minister met with Naseer and listened to his demands. He gave instructions to take measures to implement artist's demands soon.

Mir Sarfaraz Bugti also directed that complete treatment and electric chair should be provided to the artist along with compensation.

He told Naseer that, "Your children are my children".

Mir Sarfaraz Bagti said the banner of selling children was so painful that he could not even move a step forward. “I will handle the expenses of these children, it is my responsibility”, he said.

Later, chief minister took the banner from the hands of the children and showed his affection with them.

On the directives of CM, Naseer Ahmad was immediately shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) by an ambulance.

Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that Naseer Ahmad would be shifted to Karachi based hospital for further medical treatment after preliminary medical examination.

Artist Naseer Ahmed and his children thanked the Chief Minister of Balochistan for helping them.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Balochistan Protest Chief Minister Provincial Assembly From

Recent Stories

Governor distributes sports cycles among cyclists ..

Governor distributes sports cycles among cyclists of Jashan-e-Azadi, President A ..

43 seconds ago
 President for further expanding trade ties with Sw ..

President for further expanding trade ties with Sweden, Belgium

45 seconds ago
 Punjab Sports Dept to extend full support to PBCC ..

Punjab Sports Dept to extend full support to PBCC for T20 Blind World Cup

48 seconds ago
 Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrat ..

Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations reach to peak in KP

10 minutes ago
 SC disposes of contempt case against Vawda, TV cha ..

SC disposes of contempt case against Vawda, TV channels

10 minutes ago
 FDA provides online payment facility to sports com ..

FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members

18 minutes ago
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops

IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops

13 minutes ago
 Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for liv ..

Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards

18 minutes ago
 SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD

SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD

13 minutes ago
 Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior ..

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..

13 minutes ago
 IMO Secretary General calls on PM

IMO Secretary General calls on PM

13 minutes ago
 ADC visits girls high school to review educational ..

ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan