CM Bugti directs to implement demands of artist Naseer Ahmed soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:54 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has issued orders for immediate implementation of the artist Naseer Ahmed’s demands who was selling his children as a protest here on Thursday.
He issued these directives while meeting with artist Naseer Ahmed, who was protesting along with his children outside of the provincial assembly.
Arriving outside the Balochistan Assembly, the chief minister met with Naseer and listened to his demands. He gave instructions to take measures to implement artist's demands soon.
Mir Sarfaraz Bugti also directed that complete treatment and electric chair should be provided to the artist along with compensation.
He told Naseer that, "Your children are my children".
Mir Sarfaraz Bagti said the banner of selling children was so painful that he could not even move a step forward. “I will handle the expenses of these children, it is my responsibility”, he said.
Later, chief minister took the banner from the hands of the children and showed his affection with them.
On the directives of CM, Naseer Ahmad was immediately shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) by an ambulance.
Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that Naseer Ahmad would be shifted to Karachi based hospital for further medical treatment after preliminary medical examination.
Artist Naseer Ahmed and his children thanked the Chief Minister of Balochistan for helping them.
