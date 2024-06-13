CM Bugti directs to keep youth engaged in healthy activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday directed the Youth Affairs Department to prepare a year-round Calendar to keep the youth engaged in healthy activities.

He gave this directive while chairing a review meeting on the formulation of Youth Policy 2024 here. Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani participated in the meeting.

Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Tariq Qamar Baloch gave a briefing on Youth Policy 2024 and informed about the features of the proposed draft.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the need to align the Youth Policy 2024 with the requirements of the modern era and the needs of the youth, including the transgender and all the underprivileged classes saying that provision of opportunities for education, employment and development to the youth were necessary.

It is a matter of concern that through negative propaganda, rifts have been created between the youth and the state, he said adding that it was important to keep the youth away from anti-state activities by introducing healthy activities.

While announcing the organization of Shaheed Siraj Khan Raisani Football Tournament and Shaheed Professor Fazal Bari cricket Tournament, Balochistan Chief Minister said that the sacrifices of martyrs could not be forgotten and they would be remembered forever.