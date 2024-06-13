Open Menu

CM Bugti Directs To Keep Youth Engaged In Healthy Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 07:10 PM

CM Bugti directs to keep youth engaged in healthy activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday directed the Youth Affairs Department to prepare a year-round Calendar to keep the youth engaged in healthy activities.

He gave this directive while chairing a review meeting on the formulation of Youth Policy 2024 here. Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani participated in the meeting.

Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Tariq Qamar Baloch gave a briefing on Youth Policy 2024 and informed about the features of the proposed draft.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the need to align the Youth Policy 2024 with the requirements of the modern era and the needs of the youth, including the transgender and all the underprivileged classes saying that provision of opportunities for education, employment and development to the youth were necessary.

It is a matter of concern that through negative propaganda, rifts have been created between the youth and the state, he said adding that it was important to keep the youth away from anti-state activities by introducing healthy activities.

While announcing the organization of Shaheed Siraj Khan Raisani Football Tournament and Shaheed Professor Fazal Bari cricket Tournament, Balochistan Chief Minister said that the sacrifices of martyrs could not be forgotten and they would be remembered forever.

Related Topics

Cricket Football National Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Bari Sarfraz Ahmed All From Employment

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

2 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

5 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

7 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

19 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

19 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

19 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan