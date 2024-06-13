CM Bugti Directs To Keep Youth Engaged In Healthy Activities
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday directed the Youth Affairs Department to prepare a year-round Calendar to keep the youth engaged in healthy activities.
He gave this directive while chairing a review meeting on the formulation of Youth Policy 2024 here. Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani participated in the meeting.
Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Tariq Qamar Baloch gave a briefing on Youth Policy 2024 and informed about the features of the proposed draft.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the need to align the Youth Policy 2024 with the requirements of the modern era and the needs of the youth, including the transgender and all the underprivileged classes saying that provision of opportunities for education, employment and development to the youth were necessary.
It is a matter of concern that through negative propaganda, rifts have been created between the youth and the state, he said adding that it was important to keep the youth away from anti-state activities by introducing healthy activities.
While announcing the organization of Shaheed Siraj Khan Raisani Football Tournament and Shaheed Professor Fazal Bari cricket Tournament, Balochistan Chief Minister said that the sacrifices of martyrs could not be forgotten and they would be remembered forever.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US Treasury Dept delegation meets Minister for Power Awais Leghari7 minutes ago
-
AJK government committed to take climate change mitigation measures: Forest minister7 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 104m for development schemes of HR Division under PSDP 2024-257 minutes ago
-
IUB improves Times Higher Education impact ranking17 minutes ago
-
Rs 800mln allocated for Auqaf & Religious Affairs17 minutes ago
-
Pb govt prioritizes wildlife conservation with Rs 6.4 bln Budget allocation18 minutes ago
-
RWMC to observe anti-dengue day18 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs 1400 million for women development27 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to prevent Congo virus in Quetta: Bakht Kakar28 minutes ago
-
Maryam Aurangzeb greets PM for presenting balanced federal budget28 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain hot in most parts of country: PMD37 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocated Rs. 1.4bln for Emergency Services38 minutes ago