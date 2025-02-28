Open Menu

CM Bugti Directs To Prevent Illegal Closure Of Highways For Facilitating Public

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM

CM Bugti directs to prevent illegal closure of highways for facilitating public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday directed that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) should adopt effective strategies to prevent illegal closure of highways and solve the problems of the people immediately.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting regarding law and order and illegal closure of national highways at Chief Minister Secretariat.

According to Balochistan Government Spokesman Shahid Rind, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem while giving a briefing in the meeting said that there have been 76 incidents of closure of national highways since January 01, due to the closure of the highways, the public faced severe problems.

He said that in the meeting, the Chief Minister of Balochistan expressed deep concern over the frequent incidents of road closures and ordered to prepare an effective strategy for its prevention.

The Chief Minister said that all such districts where the roads are still closed, the highways should be restored there immediately otherwise action will be taken against the concerned officers, he said.

He said that the Chief Minister once again issued orders to enforce Section 144 in the province to prevent any illegal activities.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that it is the right of every citizen to protest but blocking of national highways will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that some elements are trying to harass the passengers by using women and children as shields, which is unacceptable and such activities would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

According to the spokesman, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary HomeZahid Saleem, IG Police Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, various measures were considered to improve the law and order situation.

