Open Menu

CM Bugti Directs To Start Work Of South Balochistan’s Pending Development Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 09:28 PM

CM Bugti directs to start work of South Balochistan’s pending development package

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday directed that the implementation of the pending development package of South Balochistan should be ensured after removing obstacle of the project and its work would be started in the next three weeks

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday directed that the implementation of the pending development package of South Balochistan should be ensured after removing obstacle of the project and its work would be started in the next three weeks.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting on the implementation of Southern Balochistan Development Package here.

In the meeting, a briefing was given by the officials regarding the projects of providing basic facilities including education, health, means of communication, irrigation, drinking water etc. under the package.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that implementation of the proposed package would be ensured to include the backward areas of South Balochistan in the stream of development. Due to the insurgency, the southern regions of the province remained backward, but the civil and military leadership is trying to provide basic facilities to the people of southern Balochistan, he said.

He also instructed that the implementation of the pending development package of South Balochistan should be ensured after addressing hindrance of the project and its the work would be launched in the next three weeks.

High quality of work in development projects should be maintained at all times. The Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) will visit the projects from time to time to review the quality, he instructed.

The chief minister said that the completion of Southern Balochistan projects would increase public confidence in the area and to implement the sponsored projects included in the package saying that the government of Balochistan and FWO should sign an agreement for the relevant sector soon.

He said that a meeting would be held with the Prime Minister for the provision of funds as per the commitment made by the federation for this package adding that this delegation could also include members of assembly from South Balochistan.

The CM also expressed his anger over the non-participation of the Irrigation Secretary in the meeting and ordered to Chief Secretary Balochistan to take action against him.

He said that the nature of the forum and the importance of the issues were not taken seriously, it was important to keep in mind the sanctity of the forum in this meeting.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi, Mir Saleem Khan Khosa, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Maulana Hidayat-ur Rehman, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Mir Barkat Rind, Mir Asghar Rind, Khair Jan Baloch, Meena Baloch, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Abdul Saboor Kakar, Principal Secretary Imran Zarkoon, Special Secretary Asfandyar Baloch Secretaries Government of Balochistan Qamber Dashti, Babar Khan, Mohammad Tayyab Lahri, Zafar Buledi and Senior Project Coordinator Shahzad Hassan Jafar and other concerned officials.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Water Provincial Assembly Visit Shakeel All From Government Agreement FWO

Recent Stories

Islam guarantees rights of minorities: Abdul Khabe ..

Islam guarantees rights of minorities: Abdul Khabeer Azad

3 minutes ago
 Trained manpower imperative for food security: Dr ..

Trained manpower imperative for food security: Dr Sarwar

3 minutes ago
 29 receive certificates of “persons with disabil ..

29 receive certificates of “persons with disabilities”

3 minutes ago
 PHP checked 1.80m people on highways through e-Pol ..

PHP checked 1.80m people on highways through e-Police Post app

3 minutes ago
 IGP attends funeral prayers for martyred constable

IGP attends funeral prayers for martyred constable

3 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali recalled, Salman Agha, Haris Rauf back f ..

Hasan Ali recalled, Salman Agha, Haris Rauf back for Ireland, England T20Is

2 minutes ago
Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Num ..

Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Number Plates for vehicles

26 minutes ago
 Wasa MD orders completing projects must on time

Wasa MD orders completing projects must on time

23 minutes ago
 KP cabinet members, parliamentarians briefed about ..

KP cabinet members, parliamentarians briefed about security issues, challenges

24 minutes ago
 IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after ..

IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after injured officials

24 minutes ago
 NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

30 minutes ago
 John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's ne ..

John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan