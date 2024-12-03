- Home
CM Bugti Emphasizes For Ensuring Transparency In Development Programme, Initiating Public Interest Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has emphasized for the needs to ensure transparency in development projects, saying that the public sector development programme should be devised according to the public needs and besides eliminating the menace of corruption and taking commission in the scheme.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti stressed the introduction of modern technology to enhance transparency in development projects and pledged strict oversight at every stage of the PSDP to ensure the quality of works and its timely completion to facilitate the local people.
Chairing a meeting to review the progress of development programme in the province here Tuesday, the chief minister directed the Planning and Development department no to include any development scheme based on commission or personal interest in the list of PSDP.
He said the practices implemented in the past, of getting commission and putting new schemes in PSDP on the interest of few people should be eliminated aimed at removing of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.
Provincial Minister for Development and Planning, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, spokesperson of Balochistan Government Shahid Rind, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Babar Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary of Finance Imran Zarkoon, and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
The Department of Development and Planning provided a briefing on the allocated resources and estimated cost for various development projects.
The chief minister expressed strong dissatisfaction with the delays in education and health projects and instructed officials to expedite the pace of work.
The meeting agreed to devise a five-year development plan with a comprehensive strategy for the uplifting of Washuk District.
The chief minister has ordered for rectifying last year’s shortcomings in the PSDP which should be corrected and improved to provide directly beneficial to people in the areas of Balochistan. He strongly instructed all the officers to show full transparency, accountability and sense of responsibility in the entire process of PSDP and should give priority to the public welfare schemes amid at providing maximum relief to the marginalize class of the country.
He declared that any scheme initiated for their personal interest and commission-based project would not be tolerated, warning that strict action would be taken against any officials involved in irregularities. He said that the provincial government was striving hard to solve basic issues of people through development, adding that the integrated development schemes included construction of roads, infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.
