CM Bugti Emphasizes Use Of AI For Transparent Governance, Youth Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday emphasized to explore the use of modern technology for improving transparency and efficiency in governance, financial management, and youth development.
During a high-level consultative meeting of the Information Technology Department meeting held here under the chairmanship of Mir Sarfraz Bugti, key decisions were made to integrate advanced IT tools across various sectors, including governance and scholarship programs.
The meeting proposed to assess students' cognitive abilities through Artificial Intelligence (AI) under the Balochistan education Endowment Fund (BEEF) scholarship programs.
Experts briefed the participants on how AI can help create individual profiles of students based on their unique skills and aptitudes, allowing for better resource allocation and more personalized development opportunities.
The meeting also considered the application of AI-driven systems to monitor government departments, aiming to reduce resource wastage and improve overall performance.
Officials emphasized that accurate assessment and utilization of individual potential is now possible with these technologies.
Chief Minister Bugti directed the Chief Secretary and Secretary Finance to devise a pragmatic plan for improving governance through the positive use of AI. He said that modern information technology plays a crucial role in enhancing both governance delivery and performance.
He reiterated his government's commitment to using AI and modern IT tools to guide youth in the right direction, promote development, and ensure public prosperity. “Timely and accurate use of information technology will lead to merit-based, transparent, and result-oriented decisions,” he added.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Babar Khan, Secretary IT Ayaz Khan Mandokhail, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, CEO of BEEF Zakaria Khan Noorzai, and AI expert Irfan Malik.
