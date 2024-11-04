Open Menu

CM Bugti Expresses Concerns Over Surge In Polio Cases, Orders Plan For Eradication

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

CM Bugti expresses concerns over surge in polio cases, orders plan for eradication

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday expressed concerns over the recent surge in polio cases in the province, ordered to devise a comprehensive road map for eradication of polio virus in 10 days.

The Chief Minister while presiding over a review meeting regarding the anti-polio drive, said emphasized that there is a dire need to take the issues seriously to protect the children from crippling disease and take concrete measures for eradication of polio virus in the province.

Sarfraz Bugti directed to enhance the outreach of polio drive from 38 percent to 60 percent to vaccinate the maximum numbers of children under the age of five against paralyzed daises.

He pledged that all the work force of the health department should be utilized for the elimination of polio virus and the services of around 6000 LHVs and LSWs should also be taken for the anti-polio campaign.

He stressed for the early completion of the work of National Electronic Immunization Registry in all the districts of the province.

Sarfraz Bugti ordered that all the commissioners should assist the health department to complete the work of this digital app to get access to every child should through GPS.

Balochistan Chief Minister said that work has been initiated to introduce impartial monitoring system to supervise the anti-polio campaign.

Sarfraz Bugti ordered that the anti-polio campaign should be made successful and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti told the officials of the health department that all required resources would be provided to achieve the target.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Polio Road All From

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

2 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussion ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation

2 hours ago
 12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan ..

12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day ..

Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief ..

Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..

2 hours ago
realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Da ..

Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..

3 hours ago
 SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

3 hours ago
 PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business ..

PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says t ..

Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigatio ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..

5 hours ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wicket ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan