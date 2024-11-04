CM Bugti expresses concerns over surge in polio cases, orders plan for eradication

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday expressed concerns over the recent surge in polio cases in the province, ordered to devise a comprehensive road map for eradication of polio virus in 10 days.

The Chief Minister while presiding over a review meeting regarding the anti-polio drive, said emphasized that there is a dire need to take the issues seriously to protect the children from crippling disease and take concrete measures for eradication of polio virus in the province.

Sarfraz Bugti directed to enhance the outreach of polio drive from 38 percent to 60 percent to vaccinate the maximum numbers of children under the age of five against paralyzed daises.

He pledged that all the work force of the health department should be utilized for the elimination of polio virus and the services of around 6000 LHVs and LSWs should also be taken for the anti-polio campaign.

He stressed for the early completion of the work of National Electronic Immunization Registry in all the districts of the province.

Sarfraz Bugti ordered that all the commissioners should assist the health department to complete the work of this digital app to get access to every child should through GPS.

Balochistan Chief Minister said that work has been initiated to introduce impartial monitoring system to supervise the anti-polio campaign.

Sarfraz Bugti ordered that the anti-polio campaign should be made successful and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti told the officials of the health department that all required resources would be provided to achieve the target.