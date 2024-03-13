CM Bugti expresses dissatisfaction over substandard work of development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over poor quality of construction development projects and directed to improve standard of the constant schemes in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of the Department of Communications and Works.

The secretary Communication and Works (C&W) briefed the meeting about the ongoing projects.

The chief minister said that the quality of development projects in Balochistan was not of international level but they would not meet as national level,

He said that PC1 requirements were not taken into consideration for the formulation of development projects but were copied and had been pasted.

"How can a concept paper prepared in ten minutes be compatible with public needs"? the chief minister asked the authorities.

How many officers were suspended for advance payment, Balochistan Chief Minister's question to Secretary Communication & Work.

Accountability without punishment was not possible, he said.

The chief minister directed that all the officers to present in their respective zones and districts at the place of posting and be present in the field to monitor and constantly check the development projects.

He directed to form a comprehensive mechanism for recruitment on vacant posts based on merit.

"It has been observed that in the past poor people gave money for jobs by selling household items, it is better not to recruit than to give a job with money," he mentioned.

The chief minister also issued directive to recruit on merit without taking any pressure into account.