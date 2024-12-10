CM Bugti Expresses Satisfaction On Security Forces Successful Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the successful operation of the security forces in Sambaza area of Zhob district
He said that the security forces carried out a successful operation against Khawarij and fifteen of them killed and recovered a large amount of arms and ammunition from their hideout.
The CM also paid tribute to the brave security force personnel Arif-ur-Rehman who sacrificed his life during the operation and the successful operations of the security forces to restore durable peace in the area.
“The entire nation stands by the security forces for the establishment of lasting peace”, he said. He said that the operations against Khawarij would be continued until complete durable restoration of peace in the province,
