CM Bugti Expresses Sorrow On Demise Of Tahir Mehmood
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 10:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of former Provincial Education Minister Tahir Mehmood Khan.
He said that the deceased was a moral, sincere and dedicated politician with the spirit of public service.
He said that his death is an irreparable loss to the province.
In his condolence message, the chief minister said that Tahir Mehmood Khan had dedicated his life for the promotion of education and public welfare.
After the martyrdom of Shaheed Shafiq Ahmed, the leader of Pakistan People's Party, Tahir Mehmood Khan continued to serve the people of the constituency. His services will always be remembered, he said.
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.
He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and grant patience to the family.
