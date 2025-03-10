Open Menu

CM Bugti Expresses Sorrow On Killing Of Brother Of Senator Mushtaq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the killing of the brother of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and expressed his condolences to the family members.

In his condolence message, the chief minister said that the killing of the brother of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan is very heartbreaking.

He prayed that the Almighty may grant the deceased eternal place and give his family members the courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss.

