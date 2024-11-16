CM Bugti expresses sorrow over death of Ilyas Bilour

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday expressed his grief over the death of Awami National Party (ANP) leader and retired member of the Upper House of the Parliament Ilyas Ahmed Bilour.

He said that late Ilyas Ahmed Bilour had played his role for development of the country which would be remembered for long time.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members.