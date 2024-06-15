- Home
- CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 10:02 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti presided over the video link meeting regarding the transfer of agricultural tube wells of the province to solar energy
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti presided over the video link meeting regarding the transfer of agricultural tube wells of the province to solar energy.
The issues related to the transfer of agricultural tube wells of Balochistan to solar energy were reviewed and important decisions were made during the meeting.
Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, Provincial Ministers and Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan along with federal and provincial officials participated in the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that he wanted to relieve the landlords of Balochistan from electricity problems saying that conversion of agricultural tube-wells to solar energy would ease the landlords from power outages and voltage problems.
He said that the federation should release the required funds in time for the immediate solution of the problems of the landlords of Balochistan.
The CM assured by the provincial government that after the transfer of agricultural tube-wells to solar energy, the connections of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on the feeders would be disconnected and also, switching to solar energy could significantly reduce the cost of subsidizing and preventing theft in the electricity system.
He said that the provincial government would ensure that the feeders that were switched to solar energy do not use the power of the QESCO.
Participating in the meeting, Federal Minister of State for Energy Ali Pervez Malik said that the prime minister would be informed about the proposals of the provincial government and could soon reach a final decision by presenting this important agenda in the federal cabinet meeting.
