CM Bugti Felicitates Boxer For Winning International Contest
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 09:42 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, congratulated Pakistani boxer Shoaib Khan Zehri from Balochistan on winning an international boxing contest in Muscat, the capital of Oman.
In his congratulatory message, the chief minister on Tuesday remarked that Balochistan’s youth rich of talent and have proven this through their performances over the years.
The continuous victories of Balochistan’s youth in sports fields highlight that they are rich in talent and capability.
"The provincial government is committed to ensuring that the talent of Balochistan’s youth is further developed and that they are provided with a platform to enhance their hidden abilities, the CM added.
He further stressed that the provincial government will wholeheartedly encourage all athletes and ensure its full support for them at every level.
APP/ask.
