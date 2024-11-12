Open Menu

CM Bugti Felicitates Boxer For Winning International Contest

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 09:42 PM

CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, congratulated Pakistani boxer Shoaib Khan Zehri from Balochistan on winning an international boxing contest in Muscat, the capital of Oman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, congratulated Pakistani boxer Shoaib Khan Zehri from Balochistan on winning an international boxing contest in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

In his congratulatory message, the chief minister on Tuesday remarked that Balochistan’s youth rich of talent and have proven this through their performances over the years.

The continuous victories of Balochistan’s youth in sports fields highlight that they are rich in talent and capability.

"The provincial government is committed to ensuring that the talent of Balochistan’s youth is further developed and that they are provided with a platform to enhance their hidden abilities, the CM added.

He further stressed that the provincial government will wholeheartedly encourage all athletes and ensure its full support for them at every level.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Sports Oman Muscat All From Government Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supp ..

ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant

9 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applicatio ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn

4 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parl ..

Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..

9 minutes ago
 Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

9 minutes ago
 Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using ..

Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars

9 minutes ago
 Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

9 minutes ago
Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

9 minutes ago
 PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral ..

PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change

37 minutes ago
 Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand ..

Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause

17 minutes ago
 Entry of buses, vans banned on BRT route in Peshaw ..

Entry of buses, vans banned on BRT route in Peshawar

17 minutes ago
 SALU students demonstrates talents & creativity

SALU students demonstrates talents & creativity

42 minutes ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Sheikh Afzal, Hamesh Khan ..

NAB gives clean chit to Sheikh Afzal, Hamesh Khan in BoP fraud case after 17 yea ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan