CM Bugti felicitates Shahzaib Rind, assures all possible support from Balochistan government

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday felicitated Shahzaib Rind, a martial artist from Balochistan, on retaining the world-level victory title in Karate Combat, expressed his best wishes for him and assured him all possible support from the Balochistan government.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti welcomed international karate combat player Shahzaib Rind on his arrival in Quetta on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister congratulated Shahzib Rind for maintaining the continuity of victory and appreciated him for continuous hard working for victory.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti while talking to Shahzaib Rind said that “you are the pride of Balochistan and Pakistan as well, the bright future of the country is associated with the talented youth like you".
The Chief Minister expressed his happiness over Shahzeb Rind's continuous victory and invited him to the Chief Minister House.
On the occasion, Provincial Ministers including Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Advisor to the Chief Minister for sports Meena Majeed Baloch, Adviser to the CM on Labor and Manpower Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani, Parliamentary Secretary Abdul Samad Gorgage, Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind, Secretary Sports Qamar Baloch, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat Director General Sports Yasir Khan Bazai and other senior officials were also present.
