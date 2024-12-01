CM Bugti Felicitates Sindhi People On Sindhi Culture Day
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 07:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday expressed good wishes to all Sindhi brothers and sisters on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day and said that Sindhi culture is a culture of peace, love, tradition and unity.
In his message on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day, he stressed the need to officially celebrate the cultural days of all communities at the national level to promote our peaceful co-existence so that they can play their role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan with national spirit.
CM Bugti felicitated Sindhi brothers and sisters living all over the world on Sindhi Culture Day, saying that culture brings colours of happiness to the lives of people.
The CM said Pakistan is a bouquet of different cultures, and Sindhi culture is also prominent in this bouquet.
Sarfraz Bugti said that Sindhi culture is a culture of peace, love, traditions and unity which is among the oldest cultures in the world.
He said that it is our first responsibility to keep all the cultures of Pakistan alive and to attract the young generation towards knowledge and awareness.
Sarfraz Bugti said that culture is the name of unity, love human respect and being connected to the motherland.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City shivers as cold wave intensifies23 seconds ago
-
Digital literacy boosts women entrepreneurs in Mardan26 seconds ago
-
IGP Islamabad orders swift arrest of fugitives, enhances security measures34 seconds ago
-
ITP's special traffic education campaign targets underage drivers, violators45 seconds ago
-
LESCO hunts down transformers thieves gang11 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to register factories manufacturing single-use plastic shopping bags20 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Saleem Memon for bringing reforms in Pakistan’s agriculture sector20 minutes ago
-
Railway police recover stolen materials; two held21 minutes ago
-
Diabetes screening recommended for individuals aged 35 and above21 minutes ago
-
Political stability imperative for economic growth: Qaiser Sheikh31 minutes ago
-
Shazia Marri highlights PPP’s unparalleled sacrifices for democracy31 minutes ago
-
Boy recovered from Mardan31 minutes ago