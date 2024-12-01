Open Menu

CM Bugti Felicitates Sindhi People On Sindhi Culture Day

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 07:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday expressed good wishes to all Sindhi brothers and sisters on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day and said that Sindhi culture is a culture of peace, love, tradition and unity.

In his message on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day, he stressed the need to officially celebrate the cultural days of all communities at the national level to promote our peaceful co-existence so that they can play their role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan with national spirit.

CM Bugti felicitated Sindhi brothers and sisters living all over the world on Sindhi Culture Day, saying that culture brings colours of happiness to the lives of people.

The CM said Pakistan is a bouquet of different cultures, and Sindhi culture is also prominent in this bouquet.

Sarfraz Bugti said that Sindhi culture is a culture of peace, love, traditions and unity which is among the oldest cultures in the world.

He said that it is our first responsibility to keep all the cultures of Pakistan alive and to attract the young generation towards knowledge and awareness.

Sarfraz Bugti said that culture is the name of unity, love human respect and being connected to the motherland.

