CM Bugti for immediate action against dual job holders

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed immediate action against dual job holders working in various government departments, ordering the registration of FIRs and invoking the BEDA Act to address the issue.During the meeting, it was revealed that 428 employees across 28 departments were engaged in dual employment. .

He was presiding over a meeting of the Secretaries’ Committee, attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, and secretaries from all provincial departments. The meeting reviewed governance improvements, implementation of development projects, and challenges impeding progress.

The Secretary of the Excise Department presented records of 9,882 government vehicles, exposing that several officers had not returned vehicles despite being transferred. Expressing displeasure, the Chief Minister ordered the immediate filing of FIRs against these officers.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that restoring public trust in the government is only possible through good governance. He urged government officers and employees to recognize their responsibilities and work towards public welfare.

He asserted that non-performing officers who fail to address public concerns have no right to remain in office. He called for amendments to the Civil Servants Act to facilitate the forced retirement of inactive officers.

The Chief Minister announced that, with the support of the Information Technology Department, he now has access to a database of government officers and employees and will personally monitor their attendance.

He warned of strict decisions in case of unsatisfactory performance.

He instructed that development projects should not merely focus on constructing buildings but must prioritize public welfare. If necessary, government officials should be prepared to work in remote areas under challenging conditions to ensure genuine service delivery.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti declared that no government officer or employee could deviate from the state’s narrative. He warned that poor governance empowers anti-state elements, making its prevention crucial. Acknowledging that Balochistan is facing a difficult period, he urged all government officials to focus on solving public problems.

He also announced plans to create more employment opportunities in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) with the cooperation of the private sector.

Reaffirming his government’s stance against terrorism, the Chief Minister stated that the state had always sought dialogue, but anti-state elements aim to harm the country through violence, which will not be tolerated. He declared that a decisive battle would be fought against hardcore terrorists and that no government officer or employee would be allowed to bow before them.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed all government officers to remain committed to promoting the state’s agenda and implementing government policies. He emphasized that it was time for civil servants to justify the privileges provided by the state and prioritize public service.