CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, marginalized communities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti emphasized the need to revisit the structure of the Balochistan Investment Committee and allocate more resources for the welfare of minorities, women, and marginalized communities.

He advocated for increased investment in successful projects while avoiding non-profitable ventures. Additionally, he directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements for aspiring students from Balochistan to pursue their PhDs at the top 20 universities worldwide for scientific research.

He issued directives while addressing a review meeting on the benefits and activities of the Endowment Welfare Funds established for various sectors of the provincial government.

The meeting was informed that Balochistan has 25 different Endowment Funds amounting to Rs 108 billion, with an annual income of Rs 8 billion.

Under the directives of the CM, the participants were further informed that the Balochistan education Endowment Fund has approved the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship, introducing special programs for minorities, transgender individuals, and children of martyrs alongside the general merit scholarships.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Bugti stressed the significance of bringing out-of-school children into educational institutions, especially in rural areas.

To address this issue, he proposed providing two to four vehicles in every union council under the Endowment Fund for the transportation of students to and from educational institutions.

Moreover, he directed the provision of loan facilities to low-level government employees in the Endowment Funds, calling for comprehensive recommendations and policies for the next meeting to further improve the various Endowment Funds of the provincial government.

The provincial ministers, advisors, parliamentary secretaries, secretaries and officials of the Balochistan Endowment Funds attended the meeting.

APP/ask.

