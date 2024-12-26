Open Menu

CM Bugti For Providing Exceptional Quota To Minorities In BBSP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM

CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that an exceptional quota has been kept for minorities in the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program (BBSP) which is being launched in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that an exceptional quota has been kept for minorities in the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program (BBSP) which is being launched in Balochistan.

He said that strict implementation of the quota allocated to minorities in government jobs would be ensured.

He expressed these views while talking to minority leaders and members of provincial assembly (MPA) Sanjay Kumar, Ravi Kumar and other minority communities called on him.

On this occasion, the Balochistan Chief Minister congratulated minority leaders for celebration Christmas and cut a cake.

Talking to the minority leaders, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights and complete freedom of religious worship.

Balochistan Assembly Member Farah Azeem Shah, Mir Zabid Reki, Salma Kakar, Rehmat Saleh Baloch and National Assembly Member Malik Shah Gorgage were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Minority Christmas Provincial Assembly Farah Zabid Government Jobs

Recent Stories

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be o ..

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27

2 minutes ago
 PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

2 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming o ..

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

20 minutes ago
 KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ m ..

KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages

5 minutes ago
 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdraw ..

France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal

5 minutes ago
 Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 ..

Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza

5 minutes ago
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton d ..

Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw

5 minutes ago
 President pays tribute to security forces for elim ..

President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minori ..

CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP

2 minutes ago
 Military courts constitutional necessity for addre ..

Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regul ..

CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint m ..

2 minutes ago
 CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars fro ..

CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan