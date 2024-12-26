CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that an exceptional quota has been kept for minorities in the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program (BBSP) which is being launched in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that an exceptional quota has been kept for minorities in the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program (BBSP) which is being launched in Balochistan.

He said that strict implementation of the quota allocated to minorities in government jobs would be ensured.

He expressed these views while talking to minority leaders and members of provincial assembly (MPA) Sanjay Kumar, Ravi Kumar and other minority communities called on him.

On this occasion, the Balochistan Chief Minister congratulated minority leaders for celebration Christmas and cut a cake.

Talking to the minority leaders, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights and complete freedom of religious worship.

Balochistan Assembly Member Farah Azeem Shah, Mir Zabid Reki, Salma Kakar, Rehmat Saleh Baloch and National Assembly Member Malik Shah Gorgage were also present on the occasion.