CM Bugti Gives Rs One Million As Compensation For Rashid Masih Family

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 11:35 PM

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Saturday handed over a cash of one million rupees as compensation to the widow of Rashid Masih, from minority community who was a victim of terrorism in Quetta last month.

The spokesperson along with Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs, Sanjay Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad handed over the financial assistance of one million rupees given by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti to the bereaved family living here in Bashirabad, Nawan Killi.

Shahid Rind on behalf of the chief minister expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of late Rashid Masih.

He assured that according to the prevailing policy of the Balochistan government, the amount of compensation will be given to the bereaved family after completing necessary documentation.

However, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti himself has sent the amount for the immediate help of the widow and orphaned children.

Leaders of the minority community were also present on the occasion.

