CM Bugti Gives Rs One Million As Compensation For Rashid Masih Family
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Saturday handed over a cash of one million rupees as compensation to the widow of Rashid Masih, from minority community who was a victim of terrorism in Quetta last month
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Saturday handed over a cash of one million rupees as compensation to the widow of Rashid Masih, from minority community who was a victim of terrorism in Quetta last month.
The spokesperson along with Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs, Sanjay Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad handed over the financial assistance of one million rupees given by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti to the bereaved family living here in Bashirabad, Nawan Killi.
Shahid Rind on behalf of the chief minister expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of late Rashid Masih.
He assured that according to the prevailing policy of the Balochistan government, the amount of compensation will be given to the bereaved family after completing necessary documentation.
However, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti himself has sent the amount for the immediate help of the widow and orphaned children.
Leaders of the minority community were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area
CDA plans digital database for asset management, payments
Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi appreciates people for always sta ..
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to observe World Environment Day on June 5
Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurk ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik50 seconds ago
-
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania’52 seconds ago
-
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps10 minutes ago
-
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers10 minutes ago
-
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais10 minutes ago
-
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling10 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area10 minutes ago
-
CDA plans digital database for asset management, payments31 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi appreciates people for always standing with Pakistan' ..31 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to observe World Environment Day on June 531 minutes ago
-
Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurkhas35 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of veteran lyricist, poet Raiz-ur- Rehman Saghar observed35 minutes ago