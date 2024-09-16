Open Menu

CM Bugti Greets Muslims On Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 11:20 PM

CM Bugti greets Muslims on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday congratulated all the Muslims on the auspicious occasion of birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The chief minister, in his message on Eid-e-Mialad-un Nabi (SWW), said,"Today is a great day not only for the Muslims but for the entire universe and humanity that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came to this world as the merciful. With his arrival, the darkness of ignorance began to disappear from the world."

CM Bugti said that on the auspicious day, there was a need to commit fully follow the Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to inculcate the values of unity, harmony and tolerance.

He said the was of special importance for the Muslims.

"It is a matter of pride for us that we are the Ummah of the Prophet (PBUH) whom the Creator of the Universe sent as a Mercy for All the Worlds.

"As an his Ummah, we should fully follow the good deeds, unity, forgiveness, tolerance. Religious tolerance should be further promoted."

He said that one could achieve success in the world and the hereafter by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and also establish a true welfare society

The chief minister prayed that Allah Almighty night grant "us the ability to walk on the straight path and to adapt our lives according to the code of life told by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state in the true sense and the cradle of development and prosperity".

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister World Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

7 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

7 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

11 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

15 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

2 days ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan