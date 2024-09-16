CM Bugti greets Muslims on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday congratulated all the Muslims on the auspicious occasion of birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The chief minister, in his message on Eid-e-Mialad-un Nabi (SWW), said,"Today is a great day not only for the Muslims but for the entire universe and humanity that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came to this world as the merciful. With his arrival, the darkness of ignorance began to disappear from the world."

CM Bugti said that on the auspicious day, there was a need to commit fully follow the Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to inculcate the values of unity, harmony and tolerance.

He said the was of special importance for the Muslims.

"It is a matter of pride for us that we are the Ummah of the Prophet (PBUH) whom the Creator of the Universe sent as a Mercy for All the Worlds.

"As an his Ummah, we should fully follow the good deeds, unity, forgiveness, tolerance. Religious tolerance should be further promoted."

He said that one could achieve success in the world and the hereafter by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and also establish a true welfare society

The chief minister prayed that Allah Almighty night grant "us the ability to walk on the straight path and to adapt our lives according to the code of life told by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state in the true sense and the cradle of development and prosperity".