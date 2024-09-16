CM Bugti Greets Muslims On Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 11:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday congratulated all the Muslims on the auspicious occasion of birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
The chief minister, in his message on Eid-e-Mialad-un Nabi (SWW), said,"Today is a great day not only for the Muslims but for the entire universe and humanity that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came to this world as the merciful. With his arrival, the darkness of ignorance began to disappear from the world."
CM Bugti said that on the auspicious day, there was a need to commit fully follow the Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to inculcate the values of unity, harmony and tolerance.
He said the was of special importance for the Muslims.
"It is a matter of pride for us that we are the Ummah of the Prophet (PBUH) whom the Creator of the Universe sent as a Mercy for All the Worlds.
"As an his Ummah, we should fully follow the good deeds, unity, forgiveness, tolerance. Religious tolerance should be further promoted."
He said that one could achieve success in the world and the hereafter by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and also establish a true welfare society
The chief minister prayed that Allah Almighty night grant "us the ability to walk on the straight path and to adapt our lives according to the code of life told by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state in the true sense and the cradle of development and prosperity".
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muslims commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH): Governor1 minute ago
-
SA women secure victory over Pak in first T-20 by 10 runs1 minute ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder's plea12 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment to strengthen parliament: Rana Sanaullah12 minutes ago
-
Judicial reforms to be introduced with Broad Consensus: Aqeel Malik22 minutes ago
-
Dozens of large rallies, mahafil-e-naat to take place on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal22 minutes ago
-
AJK leaders celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday, call for unity and perseverance22 minutes ago
-
US Under Secretary John Bass, FS Baloch discuss key bilateral Issues42 minutes ago
-
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes: Chairman PAEC42 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)42 minutes ago
-
Salik highlights revered tradition of Naat recitation, citing Quranic endorsement of sending blessin ..52 minutes ago
-
Following Holy Prophet's teaching can help overcome current era challenges: PM52 minutes ago