CM Bugti Grieved Over Nawab Zahir Kasi Demise
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the Nawab of Kasi tribe, Nawab Arbab Abdul Zahir Kasi.
In his condolence statement, the CM said that Arbab Abdul Zahir Kasi was a senior political figure in Balochistan.
The deceased was an advocate of positive tribal, political, and social values.
His death has deprived Balochistan of a principled and dignified tribal and political leader.
The chief minister stated that in this moment of grief, he stands in solidarity with the bereaved family.
