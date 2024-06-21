CM Bugti Hails Security Force Operation Against Criminals In Sui
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 12:20 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti congratulated the FC, Police, CTD and Levies for conducting successful operation against criminals and destroyed their hideout in Sui and Kashmor.
He said that people could not be left at the mercy of criminal elements saying that the protection of the common man would be provided by eradicating elements hostile to peace from the area.
The hideouts of criminals were destroyed in the operation against the gang involved in robbery, extortion and robbery on Sui Kashmore road.
According to the district administration, the Chakarani gang was involved in criminal activities in the Linjo Sagari area for the past several years.
Yesterday, a family car was stopped and robbed on Sui Kashmore Road.
Taking notice of which Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed action to restore peace on Sui Kashmore Road, on which FC, Police, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner, CTD and Levies successfully took action against the criminal elements.
During the operation, the hideouts of the Chakarani gang involved in criminal activities were destroyed and a cordon was laid to arrest the criminals.
Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove also praised the performance of FC, Police, CTD and Levies for the successful operation.
