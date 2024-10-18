CM Bugti hands over Journalists' soviciety land ownership document to BUJ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Friday handed over Journalists' soviciety land ownership document to Balochistan Union of Journalists.

The Balochistan Revenue Department officially transferred land, previously designated for journalists, from the Information Department to the Journalists' Cooperative Society.

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, in this connection gave away the transfer documents to Khalil Ahmed, President of the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ).

The handover ceremony was attended by BUJ General Secretary Abdul Shakoor Khan, Quetta Press Club President Abdul Khaliq Rind, General Secretary Banaras Khan, and President of the Journalists' Cooperative Society Saleem Shahid.

Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Parliamentary Secretary Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, government spokesperson Shahid Rind, and the Chief Minister’s Press Secretary Sheikh Abdul Razzaq were also present at the event.

APP/ask