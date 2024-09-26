CM Bugti hosts dinner in honor of Amir Muqam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfarz Bugt hosted the dinner in honor of Federal Minister of Safran and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Makam on Thursday.

Governor of Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhail, Speaker of Provincial Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, provincial ministers, and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

On reaching the Chief Minister's House in Quetta, Mir Sarfraz Bugti warmly welcomed the Federal Minister Amir Maqam.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the coalition parties are working together in Balochistan. Law and order, health, education, and climate change are major challenges.

He said that the government is working to solve the problems being faced by Balochistan through mutual consultation.

He said that there is complete consensus among all the parties involved in the provincial government, the mission of all of us is the betterment and welfare of the people.

The Chief Minister said that he is determined to raise the standard of living of the common Balochistan by striving for the establishment of good governance in Balochistan and eliminating backwardness, for this purpose, effective measures are being followed by formulating a comprehensive strategy.

On this occasion, Federal Minister of Safran and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Maqam expressed his best wishes for the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and said that under his leadership, Balochistan would practically go on the path of development.

The Federal Minister assured that the federal government would provide all possible cooperation to solve the problems of Balochistan and deal with the challenges faced.