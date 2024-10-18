CM Bugti inaugurates Chief Minister Youth Skills Development Program

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurated Chief Minister Youth Skills Development Program (CMYSDP) here on Friday and under this program, 30,000 youths from Balochistan would be trained and given employment opportunities abroad

Addressing at the opening ceremony, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that it was a dream to train the youth of Balochistan for employment abroad which I expressed in my first speech in the Provincial Assembly.

He said that several friends related to this project said that it is a difficult task but with hard work and dedication we made it feasible, today, the first batch of skilled youth from Balochistan would go abroad this year.

He congratulated Young leaders and advisors Labour and Manpower Sardar Ghulam Rasool Imrani and Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan for working hard to make this project a success.

Balochistan Chief Minister said that unemployment is undoubtedly a big challenge while job opportunities in government sectors are limited saying that in these circumstances, the solution to unemployment was seen to be to train the youth and send them abroad.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif agreed with this idea, especially Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly encouraged, thanks to which today we are going to start this important program of the history of the province, he said.

He said that the merit would be ensured in the Youth Skills Development Program adding that in this program, an equal number of youths would be selected from each district of Balochistan, there could be no favoritism but the selection of eligible youths would be done through the third party.

The Chief Minister said that the youth going from Balochistan should highlight the better identity of their country.

He said that youth are the ambassador of Pakistan and bring good name to Pakistan through your good deeds and character.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the youth should not be misled and adopt positive thinking for development adding that Balochistan government is spending resources on the youth by reducing its other needs and projects, the fruits of which would begin to appear gradually.

We will provide development and employment opportunities to every youth of Balochistan. The dream of youth development is becoming a reality, he said.

The Chief Minister said that under the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program in Balochistan, talented youths are being provided opportunities to advance in which effective quota has been kept for minorities, transgender community including children of civilian martyrs.

Under this program, the provincial government will bear the 16-year educational expenses of the students, he said.

He said that no job would be sold in Balochistan and would ensure merit, we are providing development opportunities to the youth

On the other hand, the people of Balochistan have to decide who is right and who is wrong.

There is a problem, but it does not mean that we should express our displeasure with the state. Misinformation is spread through baseless propaganda on social media, he noted.

He said that an example of which is the sad events of the past days, On the other hand, anxiety was spread by spreading the baseless propaganda of rap/

The CM said that the youth have to adopt positive thinking and move forward, the government would provide development opportunities to the youth.

He also appreciated Advisor Labour and Manpower Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani, Secretary Labour DG and all the team for organizing the successful program.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for Higher and Technical education Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, Adviser on Labor and Manpower Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani, in their address termed the Chief Minister Youth Skills Development Program as a historic initiative and called it an extraordinary development.

At the end of the ceremony, Chief Minister Balochistan gave shields to the representatives of the companies implementing the program, while giving a souvenir to Advisor Labour and Manpower Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani.