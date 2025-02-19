QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has pledged the provincial government's full support for the "Safa Quetta" project while announcing its expansion across the entire Quetta district.

The Balochistan Chief Minister inaugurated the expansion of the "Safa Quetta" project to improve sanitation and ensure collection of solid waste across the provincial capital city.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the launching of phase 2, 3, 4 of Safa Quetta project, he emphasized the collective responsibility of every citizen in maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of Quetta, referring to the city as "our shared home."

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction that the project moved forward, especially acknowledging the efforts of Safa Quetta teams wearing blue uniforms who are working under difficult conditions to maintain cleanliness sanitation in Quetta. He lauded their hard work and dedication, attributing much of the success of the initiative to their commitment.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti praised the efforts of the Commissioner Quetta and the "Safa Quetta" management, highlighting the challenges the project faces, especially from those who resist it.

He assured that the Balochistan government will continue to fully support the initiative. He made it clear that no obstacles to the project would be tolerated, stressing that "Safa Quetta" would have full backing from the provincial government.

Sarfraz also expressed gratitude to the Metropolitan Union for contributing to the city's cleanliness.

However, the Chief Minister warned against any form of blackmail and reiterated that no pressure that harms public interest would be accepted.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti further announced that the "Safa Quetta" project would be expanded, with plans to extend it throughout Quetta district. He appealed to citizens to actively participate in keeping their neighborhoods and markets clean, emphasizing that Quetta's cleanliness is a shared responsibility.

He specifically urged traders to ensure cleanliness in markets like Jinnah Road, with the goal of making Quetta one of Pakistan’s cleanest cities.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the performance of the "Safa Quetta" team would be closely monitored, with third-party audits to be conducted.

In addition to the cleanliness drive, the Chief Minister revealed that further development projects would soon be launched in Quetta, with particular focus on upgrading the Airport Road to international standards to enhance the city's beauty.

The Chief Minister condemned the recent terrorist attack in Balochistan, expressing concern over efforts to harm the province's social and cultural values. He stated that Balochistan, with its diverse cultural heritage, had always remained a beacon of tradition, and the recent attack that targeted innocent travelers was an attempt to destroy that legacy. He called on the nation to strongly condemn the attack and assured that the government, in collaboration with security forces, would continue to fight terrorism and eliminate terrorist elements from the region.

Commissioner Quetta briefed the CM on the project's performance.

The event was attended by provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries, members of the provincial assembly, and community leaders.