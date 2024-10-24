CM Bugti inaugurates project of transferring agricultural tube wells to solar energy

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti formally inaugurated the project of transferring agricultural tube wells to solar energy in Pishin district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti formally inaugurated the project of transferring agricultural tube wells to solar energy in Pishin district on Thursday.

Provincial Minister of Agriculture and Cooperative Society Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Asghar Khan Tareen, Syed Zafar Ali Agha, Zarak Khan Mandukhail, Zamindar Action Committee (ZAC)’s members, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Energy Secretary Bashir Bazai, Secretary Finance Babar Khan, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat, CEO QESCO and regional dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that today's moment is a source of happiness for me that we are going to permanently solve a long and longstanding problem related to electricity of the landlords in Balochistan.

He said that this project would bring revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector in Balochistan and there could be a significant increase in the production of all related crops in the season.

The CM added that we have created a transparent mechanism to transfer money directly to the bank accounts of all landlords to make the process transparent and this has completely eliminated the role of the middleman.

He said that although there was some delay in this process, but this delay was also based on good intentions.

The provincial government wanted to transfer the money to the landlords in a transparent manner and sought to avoid the process of unnecessary length, he mentioned.

He said that this is the money of the landlords and they should get it.

The Chief Minister said that the shortage of teachers would be removed to open the closed schools of Pishin district, teachers could be recruited on merit and transparency for promotion of education in the area.

He also appreciated the key role played by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan in the implementation of the project of transferring agricultural tube wells to solar energy.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was saluted by a police contingent on his arrival at the Deputy Commissioner's Rest House.

The Chief Minister was also given a Pashtun traditional turban on this occasion.

Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Asghar Khan Tareen, Syed Zafar Ali Agha and office bearers of Zamindar Action Committee also addressed the ceremony and lauded the role of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti in the implementation of this important project.

They said that the completion of this project today reflects the vision of the Chief Minister,