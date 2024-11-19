Open Menu

CM Bugti Inaugurates Science & Art Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM

CM Bugti inaugurates Science & Art Exhibition

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurated the Science and Art Exhibition at Jinnah Elite School Jinnah Town Quetta on Tuesday.

Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani and head of the institution, Sardar Osama Khan Tareen, were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister visited the scientific stalls set up by the students and praised the scientific creation of the children.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said, "The future of Balochistan is in the hands of beautiful and hardworking people; today's students are future leaders and ambassadors of Balochistan who have to take the reins of the future."

He said that some of these students would be the Chief Minister and some could be the Education Minister; we have high hopes for our future architects.

"There is no doubt that our future is in safe and capable hands because of talented and hardworking young people like you," he said.

"The youth of Balochistan have proved their talents not only at the national level but also at the international level, and we are proud of our youth," he added.

The CM said, "The promotion of modern education along with traditional education is very important in Balochistan."

He said, "However, today, seeing this modern style of education, the students are happy to move forward with the same positive mindset."

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said, "The unconditional loyalty to Pakistan is part of the constitution and our moral duty; history is a witness that Allah Almighty honored those who were loyal to the motherland; whoever betrayed Pakistan was humiliated, saying that all our abilities and sincere efforts should be for the country." 

On the occasion, the CM also announced a cash award of Rs one million for the school and a cash award of Rs 100,000 for the children who presented the tableau.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Education Young Same Moral All Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

1 hour ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

2 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

3 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

4 hours ago
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

7 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

16 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

16 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan