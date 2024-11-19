CM Bugti Inaugurates Science & Art Exhibition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurated the Science and Art Exhibition at Jinnah Elite School Jinnah Town Quetta on Tuesday.
Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani and head of the institution, Sardar Osama Khan Tareen, were also present on the occasion.
The Chief Minister visited the scientific stalls set up by the students and praised the scientific creation of the children.
Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said, "The future of Balochistan is in the hands of beautiful and hardworking people; today's students are future leaders and ambassadors of Balochistan who have to take the reins of the future."
He said that some of these students would be the Chief Minister and some could be the Education Minister; we have high hopes for our future architects.
"There is no doubt that our future is in safe and capable hands because of talented and hardworking young people like you," he said.
"The youth of Balochistan have proved their talents not only at the national level but also at the international level, and we are proud of our youth," he added.
The CM said, "The promotion of modern education along with traditional education is very important in Balochistan."
He said, "However, today, seeing this modern style of education, the students are happy to move forward with the same positive mindset."
Mir Sarfraz Bugti said, "The unconditional loyalty to Pakistan is part of the constitution and our moral duty; history is a witness that Allah Almighty honored those who were loyal to the motherland; whoever betrayed Pakistan was humiliated, saying that all our abilities and sincere efforts should be for the country."
On the occasion, the CM also announced a cash award of Rs one million for the school and a cash award of Rs 100,000 for the children who presented the tableau.
