Open Menu

CM Bugti Inaugurates Turbat Mand Road's Project At Cost Of Rs 19.50 Bln

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM

CM Bugti inaugurates Turbat Mand Road's project at cost of Rs 19.50 bln

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday inaugurated the construction project of Turbat Mand Road which would be completed with cost of Rs 19. 50 billion while the project to be finalized in three years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday inaugurated the construction project of Turbat Mand Road which would be completed with cost of Rs 19. 50 billion while the project to be finalized in three years.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister (CM) highlighted the importance of the project saying that development projects are being launched by overcoming all obstacles for the welfare of the people. He said that the initial amount of Rs5 billion for this project has been released and the construction work could be completed through the quality services of FWO.

He emphasized that no compromise would be made in the quality of construction work, a committee to be formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to monitor the standard of the project. The CM said that an attempt could be made to complete this project in two years instead of three years in order to provide communication system facilities to people of the area.

Sarfraz Bugti also emphasized on the education of the youth in Balochistan and announced that free PhD would be given to the students of the province in 100 universities.

He said that in addition, the government would also provide free education for the next years for the students who show outstanding performance in the field of education.

Discussing the problems of Turbat at the ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary Energy Mir Asghar Rind said that the dilapidated condition of the roads and unannounced load shedding of electricity are major problems of the people here.

He expressed the hope that these problems would be resolved soon under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Parliamentary Secretary Fisheries Department Barkat Rind thanked the Chief Minister for taking measures of development of the area.

He said that the people of Mand and Tamp have found a solution to a long-standing problem. He requested the CM to give Tamp the status of a district and open a new crossing point.

Addressing the ceremony, Adviser Youth Affairs Meena Majeed Baloch said that it is a happy day for the people of Mand. She stressed that the people should stand against the saboteurs and condemn those who create obstacles in the completion of development projects.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Buledi said that this project is no less than a blessing for the people of Mand and Tamp. He said that the provincial government is committed to laying a road network in Makran and all the ongoing projects would be completed soon to facilitate masses in the area.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan, Commissioner Makran Division Dawood Khan Khilji, Deputy Commissioner Kech Ismail Ibrahim, FWO Colonel Jamal, and other important personalities.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Balochistan Chief Minister Electricity Education Road Turbat All Government FWO (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor ..

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haide ..

37 seconds ago
 15 direct hooks removed during operation against p ..

15 direct hooks removed during operation against power theft

39 seconds ago
 Republicans push new deal to avert US government s ..

Republicans push new deal to avert US government shutdown

40 seconds ago
 Rs50mln being spent for Muzaffargarh's Faisal Stad ..

Rs50mln being spent for Muzaffargarh's Faisal Stadium renovation

42 seconds ago
 CM Bugti inaugurates Turbat Mand Road's project at ..

CM Bugti inaugurates Turbat Mand Road's project at cost of Rs 19.50 bln

43 seconds ago
 Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages ..

Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages diplomatic missions

11 minutes ago
MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for ..

MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for private sector employees

21 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 3,238 poi ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 3,238 points

11 minutes ago
 CCP imposes penalty of Rs. 170 million for decepti ..

CCP imposes penalty of Rs. 170 million for deceptive marketing practices

11 minutes ago
 PNEC promotes strong culture of research, developm ..

PNEC promotes strong culture of research, development: CNS Naveed Ashraf

11 minutes ago
 Conquerors, Stars advance to final of National Wom ..

Conquerors, Stars advance to final of National Women’s One-Day Tournament

5 minutes ago
 AWKUM, MRC inks MoU to guide students about safe e ..

AWKUM, MRC inks MoU to guide students about safe emigration

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan