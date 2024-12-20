CM Bugti Inaugurates Turbat Mand Road's Project At Cost Of Rs 19.50 Bln
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday inaugurated the construction project of Turbat Mand Road which would be completed with cost of Rs 19. 50 billion while the project to be finalized in three years
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister (CM) highlighted the importance of the project saying that development projects are being launched by overcoming all obstacles for the welfare of the people. He said that the initial amount of Rs5 billion for this project has been released and the construction work could be completed through the quality services of FWO.
He emphasized that no compromise would be made in the quality of construction work, a committee to be formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to monitor the standard of the project. The CM said that an attempt could be made to complete this project in two years instead of three years in order to provide communication system facilities to people of the area.
Sarfraz Bugti also emphasized on the education of the youth in Balochistan and announced that free PhD would be given to the students of the province in 100 universities.
He said that in addition, the government would also provide free education for the next years for the students who show outstanding performance in the field of education.
Discussing the problems of Turbat at the ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary Energy Mir Asghar Rind said that the dilapidated condition of the roads and unannounced load shedding of electricity are major problems of the people here.
He expressed the hope that these problems would be resolved soon under the leadership of the Chief Minister.
Parliamentary Secretary Fisheries Department Barkat Rind thanked the Chief Minister for taking measures of development of the area.
He said that the people of Mand and Tamp have found a solution to a long-standing problem. He requested the CM to give Tamp the status of a district and open a new crossing point.
Addressing the ceremony, Adviser Youth Affairs Meena Majeed Baloch said that it is a happy day for the people of Mand. She stressed that the people should stand against the saboteurs and condemn those who create obstacles in the completion of development projects.
Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Buledi said that this project is no less than a blessing for the people of Mand and Tamp. He said that the provincial government is committed to laying a road network in Makran and all the ongoing projects would be completed soon to facilitate masses in the area.
The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan, Commissioner Makran Division Dawood Khan Khilji, Deputy Commissioner Kech Ismail Ibrahim, FWO Colonel Jamal, and other important personalities.
