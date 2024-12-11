Open Menu

CM Bugti Instructs For Provision Of All Necessary Facilities In Balochistan Civil Services Academy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:52 PM

CM Bugti instructs for provision of all necessary facilities in Balochistan Civil services Academy

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti during his visit of the Balochistan Civil Services Academy on Wednesday has instructed for the completion of construction of new academic block within eight months to make it operational and ensure all necessary facilities in the academy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti during his visit of the Balochistan Civil Services Academy on Wednesday has instructed for the completion of construction of new academic block within eight months to make it operational and ensure all necessary facilities in the academy.

The chief minister has visited the Balochistan Civil Services Academy in Quetta on Wednesday and laid the foundation stone of the new Phase 2 Academic Block.

Speaking to the under-training officer of the 4th MCMC, the Chief Minister said that the three major challenges facing the province are corruption, governance, climate change, and terrorism.

He emphasized that to ensure better service delivery, it is essential to appoint qualified and capable officers on key positions. He also mentioned that reforms in all government departments are essential.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the provincial government aimed to ensure meritocracy in the province through the efforts of capable officers, as merit and transparency will reduce public issues.

He added that there is s conspiracy to distance the youth from the state through an anti-state narrative, but the government intends to resolve all issues through dialogue.

The Chief Minister said that the government has also announced educational scholarships for the youth of the province and mentioned that under the "Akhuwat Program," the government has allocated two billion rupees in the budget for the youth of the province to start their own businesses.

He further noted that the government would provide technical education to over 30,000 youth in various field and sent abroad for employment.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of the private sector's involvement in tackling unemployment in the province and highlighted the need for proper planning to implement the provincial development program. He mentioned that work on the development budget for the next year has already started.

The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for all the under-training officers and assured the provincial government's full support to the Balochistan Civil Cervices academy.

Recent Stories

Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving ..

Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues

1 minute ago
 SECP launches women equality in finance policy

SECP launches women equality in finance policy

1 minute ago
 Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect en ..

Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment

1 minute ago
 SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshop ..

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024

15 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for ..

Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..

1 minute ago
 Peaceful protest right of every political party bu ..

Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..

8 minutes ago
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speak ..

Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers

8 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

8 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA ..

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights

8 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces f ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO

8 minutes ago
 Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 n ..

Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told

9 minutes ago
 Three Pakistani students excel in University of Lo ..

Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan