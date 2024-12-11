- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- CM Bugti instructs for provision of all necessary facilities in Balochistan Civil services Academy
CM Bugti Instructs For Provision Of All Necessary Facilities In Balochistan Civil Services Academy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:52 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti during his visit of the Balochistan Civil Services Academy on Wednesday has instructed for the completion of construction of new academic block within eight months to make it operational and ensure all necessary facilities in the academy
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti during his visit of the Balochistan Civil Services Academy on Wednesday has instructed for the completion of construction of new academic block within eight months to make it operational and ensure all necessary facilities in the academy.
The chief minister has visited the Balochistan Civil Services Academy in Quetta on Wednesday and laid the foundation stone of the new Phase 2 Academic Block.
Speaking to the under-training officer of the 4th MCMC, the Chief Minister said that the three major challenges facing the province are corruption, governance, climate change, and terrorism.
He emphasized that to ensure better service delivery, it is essential to appoint qualified and capable officers on key positions. He also mentioned that reforms in all government departments are essential.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the provincial government aimed to ensure meritocracy in the province through the efforts of capable officers, as merit and transparency will reduce public issues.
He added that there is s conspiracy to distance the youth from the state through an anti-state narrative, but the government intends to resolve all issues through dialogue.
The Chief Minister said that the government has also announced educational scholarships for the youth of the province and mentioned that under the "Akhuwat Program," the government has allocated two billion rupees in the budget for the youth of the province to start their own businesses.
He further noted that the government would provide technical education to over 30,000 youth in various field and sent abroad for employment.
The Chief Minister stressed the importance of the private sector's involvement in tackling unemployment in the province and highlighted the need for proper planning to implement the provincial development program. He mentioned that work on the development budget for the next year has already started.
The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for all the under-training officers and assured the provincial government's full support to the Balochistan Civil Cervices academy.
Recent Stories
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues
SECP launches women equality in finance policy
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment
SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues1 minute ago
-
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment1 minute ago
-
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: Ambassador Atakhanov1 minute ago
-
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not allowed: Dar8 minutes ago
-
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers8 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari8 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights8 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO8 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told9 minutes ago
-
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme9 minutes ago
-
Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects15 minutes ago
-
Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,Senate told9 minutes ago