CM Bugti instructs for provision of all necessary facilities in Balochistan Civil services Academy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti during his visit of the Balochistan Civil Services Academy on Wednesday has instructed for the completion of construction of new academic block within eight months to make it operational and ensure all necessary facilities in the academy.

The chief minister has visited the Balochistan Civil Services Academy in Quetta on Wednesday and laid the foundation stone of the new Phase 2 Academic Block.

Speaking to the under-training officer of the 4th MCMC, the Chief Minister said that the three major challenges facing the province are corruption, governance, climate change, and terrorism.

He emphasized that to ensure better service delivery, it is essential to appoint qualified and capable officers on key positions. He also mentioned that reforms in all government departments are essential.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the provincial government aimed to ensure meritocracy in the province through the efforts of capable officers, as merit and transparency will reduce public issues.

He added that there is s conspiracy to distance the youth from the state through an anti-state narrative, but the government intends to resolve all issues through dialogue.

The Chief Minister said that the government has also announced educational scholarships for the youth of the province and mentioned that under the "Akhuwat Program," the government has allocated two billion rupees in the budget for the youth of the province to start their own businesses.

He further noted that the government would provide technical education to over 30,000 youth in various field and sent abroad for employment.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of the private sector's involvement in tackling unemployment in the province and highlighted the need for proper planning to implement the provincial development program. He mentioned that work on the development budget for the next year has already started.

The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for all the under-training officers and assured the provincial government's full support to the Balochistan Civil Cervices academy.