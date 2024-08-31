CM Bugti instructs to simplify procedure for reimbursement of medical expenses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has issued instructions to set up comprehensive proposals in order to simplify the procedure for the reimbursement of medical expenses for the government employees.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti has ordered to introduce convenient, modern and smart solution for reimbursement of medical expenses of government employees in line with best practices.

According to health department officials, the current system of payment of medical expenses to government employees is long and complicated processes which causes difficulties and take long time for reimbursement of medical expenses of government employees.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has directed to formulate comprehensive recommendations for the immediate solution of the issue.

In this regard, instructions have been issued to the Health Department to present a workable summary containing comprehensive proposals and submit it to the CM secretariat for approval.