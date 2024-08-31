CM Bugti Instructs To Simplify Procedure For Reimbursement Of Medical Expenses
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has issued instructions to set up comprehensive proposals in order to simplify the procedure for the reimbursement of medical expenses for the government employees.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti has ordered to introduce convenient, modern and smart solution for reimbursement of medical expenses of government employees in line with best practices.
According to health department officials, the current system of payment of medical expenses to government employees is long and complicated processes which causes difficulties and take long time for reimbursement of medical expenses of government employees.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has directed to formulate comprehensive recommendations for the immediate solution of the issue.
In this regard, instructions have been issued to the Health Department to present a workable summary containing comprehensive proposals and submit it to the CM secretariat for approval.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Literacy Day to be observed on Sept 936 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting of special committee for INGOs10 minutes ago
-
CPO instructs to ensure safe travel of commuters in PSVs10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders enhancing beautification, cleanliness of Bahawalpur city10 minutes ago
-
FAO’s Climate Monitoring Tower Inaugurated in Multan10 minutes ago
-
37 Bahawalpur students selected for CM Agriculture Internship Programme10 minutes ago
-
Unknown assassins slaughter four persons in Haripur11 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness, anti-dengue measures11 minutes ago
-
Larkana launches enrollment rally to boost education11 minutes ago
-
ED Bangkok Chamber of Commerce called on Governor KP, discusses Gandhara civilization heritage11 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi11 minutes ago
-
Governor KP attends Turkey’s Victory Day celebration, emphasizes bilateral relations11 minutes ago