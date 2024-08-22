CM Bugti Issued Directives For Treatment Of Ashraf Khan From Abroad
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 08:05 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has issued an order for the treatment of Ashraf Khan (24 years old), a resident of district Killa Saifullah from abroad at government expens
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has issued an order for the treatment of Ashraf Khan (24 years old), a resident of district Killa Saifullah from abroad at government expense.
Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind said that the patient Muhammad Ashraf who is suffering from Cervical Spinal Cord be treated at the recommended hospital.
In that regard, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has issued directives for the treatment of Muhammad Ashraf from abroad and the Health Department of Balochistan has been instructed to immediately complete the necessary procedures.
The spokesperson of the Balochistan government said that the provincial government would bear all the expenses being spent on the treatment of Muhammad Ashraf.
It may be mentioned that Ashraf Khan, a resident of Killa Saifullah, held a press conference last day that his neck bone was broken in an accident, due to which he is disabled. During a press conference, he appealed for financial assistance for the treatment.
