CM Bugti issues 240 tenders for uplift projects.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) On the first day of the fiscal year 2024–25, the government of Balochistan, led by Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, launched a public tendering procedure with the goal of ensuring justice, openness, and greatest value for public expenditures.

"Today, the public tendering procedure was launched, inviting bids based on merit, fulfilling another commitment made to the people.

In a tweet on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister of Balochistan stated, "As many as 240 tenders have been issued seeking the best parties to complete the development schemes approved for the uplift of the province of Balochsitan.

Expressing his gratitude, he said his government has fulfilled one of his promises made with the public.

Of the uplift projects on July 1, making lawmakers and bureaucracy accountable to public for timely completion

ensuring merit in execution of the development schemes launched for the welfare of an ordinary man.

“The move is a first step towards the journey of good governance and effective service delivery mechanisms,” CM Bugti remarked.

Expressing government resolve, he said uplift schemes launched in parts of the province would be monitored on daily basis and completed within their stipulated time.

Giving credit to the coalition government and state machinery, he noted that the first time in the history of Balochsitan as many as 70 percent of approved development schemes are part of the provincial PSDP 2024-25.

The Planning and Development Department have been asked to complete the technical approval of the remaining 30 percent schemes by July 20 so that implementation of the same may be completed at earliest.

“July first 2024 has been set the date for first tender of the project, after which our members of the assembly and government machinery will be accountable to the public for execution and timely completion of standard projects.

A proper mechanism has been devised to review the progress of the development projects after every fifteen days. The parliamentarians and secretaries of concerned departments will be in project execution field to ensure the quality of the project and their completion within the stipulated time.

CM Bugti noted that a delegation led by him also comprising senior ministers had proposed a total of 79 provincial level projects for the uplift of Balochistan.

Terming it government success, CM said two provincial level schemes were approved by PM as after 18th amendment, it is the first time when the Federal government has agreed to finance provincial level schemes.

Lauding the support of the Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif to the deprived province of the country, the CM noted that the federal government always extended its all-out support to resolve the issues faced by the province.