Open Menu

CM Bugti Meets With Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM

CM Bugti meets with Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti met with Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir at the Chief Minister Secretariat here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti met with Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir at the Chief Minister Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interest and the development of Balochistan, public welfare and other important issues were discussed in the meeting.

CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the development of Balochistan and the solution of the problems of the people are the top priority of the government.

He said that in this regard, all the allied parties are working with a comprehensive strategy and firm determination.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir appreciated the efforts of the provincial government under the leadership of Mir Sarfraz Bugti for the development of Balochistan and expressed his best wishes.

Recent Stories

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep ..

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined

49 seconds ago
 Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes powe ..

Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders

50 seconds ago
 Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

52 seconds ago
 US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

14 minutes ago
 'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new gov ..

'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..

30 minutes ago
 Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

7 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart o ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah

30 minutes ago
 Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costum ..

Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcem ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee

7 minutes ago
 Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt

Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 2nd polio case

Pakistan reports 2nd polio case

7 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, ..

Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan