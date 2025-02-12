CM Bugti meets with Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti met with Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir at the Chief Minister Secretariat here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti met with Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir at the Chief Minister Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interest and the development of Balochistan, public welfare and other important issues were discussed in the meeting.

CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the development of Balochistan and the solution of the problems of the people are the top priority of the government.

He said that in this regard, all the allied parties are working with a comprehensive strategy and firm determination.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir appreciated the efforts of the provincial government under the leadership of Mir Sarfraz Bugti for the development of Balochistan and expressed his best wishes.