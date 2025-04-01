CM Bugti Meets With NP’s Chief Dr Malik Baloch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 08:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti met with National Party (NP)’s Chief and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and extended Eidu-ul Fitr greeting and best wishes to him on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the overall situation of the province including development progress and political situation was discussed.
National Party central leader Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Parliamentary Secretary Mir Ubaidullah Gogage and others were also present in the meeting.
CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti vowed to take all parliamentary parties along for the durable development of the province.
He said that we would welcome positive suggestions, the goal is the development and peace of Balochistan,
Dr Abdul Malik Baloch also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and best wishes to the Chief Minister and his colleagues.
Recent Stories
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Derajat festival to promote regional culture, harmony: CM4 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti meets with NP’s Chief Dr Malik Baloch4 minutes ago
-
We welcome positive suggestions for development of Balochistan: CM Bugti4 minutes ago
-
Four injured in Chamkani firing incident14 minutes ago
-
Dr Firdous appreciates services of Shade Trust at "Maskan"14 minutes ago
-
People throng Rawalpindi parks to enjoy Eid festivities14 minutes ago
-
Unique record of more than 3,000 children's heart surgeries set in just six months44 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road accident44 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets family of martyred Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi54 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of Saeedullah Niazi54 minutes ago
-
President SCBAP calls on chairman National Party Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Three injured near Jhelum road accident1 hour ago