CM Bugti Meets With NP’s Chief Dr Malik Baloch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 08:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti met with National Party (NP)’s Chief and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and extended Eidu-ul Fitr greeting and best wishes to him on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the overall situation of the province including development progress and political situation was discussed.

National Party central leader Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Parliamentary Secretary Mir Ubaidullah Gogage and others were also present in the meeting.

CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti vowed to take all parliamentary parties along for the durable development of the province.

He said that we would welcome positive suggestions, the goal is the development and peace of Balochistan,

Dr Abdul Malik Baloch also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and best wishes to the Chief Minister and his colleagues.

