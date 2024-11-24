CM Bugti offered condolences families of Shaheed Allah Rakhia in Sui

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti visited Sui on Sunday where he offered condolences and Fateha to the families of Shaheed Allah Rakhia and Peace (Aman) Force Commander Shaheed Sadruddin.

While paying tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs, he said that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for the restoration of law and order and the survival of the nation, their sacrifices would always be remembered.

During his meeting with the families of the martyrs, the Chief Minister expressed sympathy and solidarity with them.

He said that the government would never forget their services and sacrifices.

He assured that all possible steps could be taken for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

Later, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also went to Pakistan House where he listened to the public problems and issued immediate instructions for their resolution.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the development of Balochistan and the prosperity of the people are the top priority of the government and all resources would be utilized for this purpose.

He also laid a net of uniform construction and development in the province.

He said that the provincial government is taking steps for the welfare of the people, which will usher in a new era of prosperity in the province as a whole.

The CM said the people of the province would benefit from the fruits of the government’s initiatives.