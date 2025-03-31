Open Menu

CM Bugti Offers Eid-ul Fitr Prayers In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 01:50 PM

CM Bugti offers Eid-ul Fitr prayers in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti offered Eid prayers in Quetta on Monday.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, high officials and a large number of people.

On the occasion of Eid prayer, special prayers were offered for the development, stability and security of the country.

On this occasion, he paid tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the security forces and said that the sacrifices of the soldiers of Pakistan Army, FC, Police and Levies are a source of pride for the nation.

He said that thanks to these security guards, the people are celebrating the joys of Eid with peace and contentment

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti urged to the people to include the deserving in their happiness on the occasion of Eid and promote the spirit of self-sacrifice and brotherhood.

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

3 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

3 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

3 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

3 hours ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

3 hours ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan