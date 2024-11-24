CM Bugti Offers Fateh With Bahram Khan On Death Of His Wife
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 08:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti visited President of the People’s Lawyers Forum Bahram Khan Tareen on Sunday and offered condolences on the death of his wife.
Provincial ministers and PPP leaders were also present along with the Chief Minister Balochistan.
He also prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s rank and for the patience of the bereaved.
